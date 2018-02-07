Trump Tweet on Deadly Car Crash Suspect Draws Prosecutor's Ire

An Indiana prosecutor is calling President Donald Trump's tweet about the car crash that killed an Indianapolis Colts football star "ghoulish," and says the suspect's immigration status has no bearing on the case.

Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against Manuel Orrego-Savala, a suspected illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

A pickup truck driven by Orrego-Savala hit Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver Sunday as they stood beside their car on an Indianapolis highway.

Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry blasted the president for what he calls "ghoulish and inappropriate" comments, which he says politicize a tragedy.

Curry said his office will "vigorously" prosecute the case, regardless of the suspect's immigration status.

Police believe Orrego-Savala was intoxicated when he crashed into the two men, who were parked by the side of the road.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Marion County superior court, Orrego-Savala's blood-alcohol level was .239 percent, well above the legal limit of 0.08 percent allowed in Indiana.

Police arrested Orrego-Savala when he allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot. His defense attorney said he was "distraught" and "very confused."

Orrego-Savala had been deported twice from the United States and was living illegally in the Indianapolis area doing construction work.