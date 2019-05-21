Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Trump Renews Criticism of Mexico Over Immigration, Says Will Respond

President Donald Trump pumps his fist to the crowd after speaking to a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa., May 21, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Mexico was "doing virtually nothing to stop illegal immigrants from coming to our southern border" and that he would soon give a response.

"Mexico's attitude is that people from other countries, including Mexico, should have the right to flow into the U.S. & that U.S. taxpayers should be responsible for the tremendous costs associated w/this illegal migration. Mexico is wrong and I will soon be giving a response!" Trump said on Twitter. He did not elaborate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG