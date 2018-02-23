Trump Repeats Call for Armed Teachers in US Schools

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated for the third consecutive day the need to arm teachers with concealed weapons to prevent more shootings in U.S. schools.



"It's time to make our schools a much harder target for attackers. We don't want them in our schools," Trump said Friday in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual event near Washington attended by thousands of conservative politicians, strategists and activists.



As he did Thursday, Trump called for up to 20 percent of teachers to carry concealed weapons to thwart school massacres.



"This would be a major deterrent because these [attackers] are inherently cowards."



Trump also called again for comprehensive background checks on gun buyers, ending the sale of "bump stocks" that increase the fire power of some weapons, and raising the age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.

The NRA

The president's age proposal is opposed by the National Rifle Association, one of the country's most powerful lobbying groups that claims 5 million members.

Trump again clearly indicated he does not intend to battle the powerful organization. "They're friends of mine," he said of the group that gave more than $11 million to his presidential campaign in 2016 and spent nearly $20 million attacking his Democratic Party general election challenger, Hillary Clinton.



Trump's remarks were a continuation of the national debate over gun control in the wake of the February 14 killing of students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.



While the president was addressing the conservative audience, Florida Governor Rick Scott also called for the minimum age for gun purchases to be raised from 18 to 21. Scott, a Republican who has been mentioned as a possible Senate candidate, also proposed that a police officer be assigned to every public school in the state and for a ban on "the purchase or sale of bump stocks."



In the wake of last week's school shooting, some victims and gun rights activists have called for a ban on semi-automatic rifles, such as the AR-15, which was used in the recent Florida school shooting.



The mass shooting has also sparked a wave of rallies in Florida, Washington and in other areas of the U.S. in an attempt to force local and national leaders to take action to prevent such attacks.