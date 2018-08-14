Poll: Americans Split on Whether Trump Guilty of Wrongdoing in Connection With Russia

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows almost half of all Americans believe U.S. President Donald Trump is guilty of wrongdoing in connection with Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Forty-two-percent said they believed he committed wrongful acts, while 43 percent said he did not.

When asked if it is ever acceptable for a presidential campaign to get information on a political opponent from hostile foreign power, 79 percent said it was "never acceptable," while 12 percent said it was acceptable.

More than half of American voters, 51 percent, believe special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a fair investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections, as opposed to 33 percent who felt Mueller is not.

Fifty-nine percent of voters said they disliked Trump as a person, while 31 percent said they did not.

The poll also showed that 58 percent felt the Trump administration is not doing enough to help middle class Americans as opposed to 38 percent who believed he is.

Fifty-nine percent felt Trump does not treat people of color with the same amount of respect he shows white people, while 39 percent did treat people of color with the same amount of respect.

The nationwide poll was conducted August 9-13.