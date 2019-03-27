Trump: Russian Military Must 'Get Out' of Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump says Russia "has to get out" of Venezuela, following the recent arrival of Russian military personnel in the country.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House alongside Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared interim President Juan Guaido

WATCH: Trump statement on Russia in Venezuela



The United States, along with dozens of other countries, have recognized Guaido as the country's interim president while Russia has backed President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned his Russian counterpart that the United States will not "stand idly" as Russia escalates political tensions in Venezuela

"The continued insertion of Russian military personnel to support the illegitimate regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela risks prolonging the suffering of the Venezuelan people who overwhelmingly support interim President Juan Guaido," a State Department readout of the call between Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

News reports this week said two Russian air force planes landed in the capital city of Caracas, carrying a Russian defense official and nearly 100 troops.