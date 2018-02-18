Trump, Ryan Meet in Florida, Talk Legislative Priorities

President Donald Trump will meet Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at Trump's Florida resort on Sunday to discuss legislative priorities, White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto said.

No further details were provided about the meeting or topics.

Immigration may come up in the Trump-Ryan meeting. The U.S. Senate rejected a series of bills Thursday to protect young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Trump is spending a long weekend in Florida. He often holds meetings with officials during regular trips to his properties outside of Washington.

The president and his wife, Melania Trump, arrived in Florida on Friday evening and visited a hospital where victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, were being treated.