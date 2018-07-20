Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Trump's ex-Lawyer Cohen and Rev. Al Sharpton Meet 'n Tweet

  • Associated Press
FILE - Rev. Al Sharpton seen at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 7, 2018, in New Orleans.

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the Rev. Al Sharpton have met to renew a long acquaintance – and they've made a point of letting the public know.

Both tweeted about their get-together Friday.

Longtime Sharpton spokeswoman Rachel Noerdlinger says Cohen recently contacted the civil rights activist, and they met at a Manhattan hotel for about an hour.

Cohen is facing an FBI investigation into his business dealings. He hasn't been charged with any crime.

Cohen tweeted there's "no one better to talk to!" than Sharpton.

Both men tweeted that they've known each other for about 20 years.

Noerdlinger says Cohen was Sharpton's conduit to Trump during past clashes over race issues, and they revisited those conversations Friday.

Cohen hasn't immediately responded to a message.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG