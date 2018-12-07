Trump's Justice Department Pick Has Criticized Special Counsel Probes  

By tapping former Attorney General William Barr to head the Justice Department again, President Donald Trump has picked a highly respected lawyer with a wealth of experience leading a major government department and overseeing high-profile independent investigations.



But Barr, 68, who led the Justice Department from 1991 to 1993 under the late President George H.W. Bush, has long been skeptical of sweeping probes of government officials and has voiced support for a strong executive branch.



While at the Justice Department, Barr oversaw two independent investigations. The first, a sprawling inquiry carried over from the Reagan administration, looked into the Iran-Contra affair, a scandal involving the secret sale of weapons to the Iranian government and transfer of the proceeds to the U.S.-backed Contra guerrillas in Nicaragua.



The seven-year investigation would ultimately lead to the indictment of nearly a dozen people, including former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger. But Barr remained harshly critical of what he considered independent counsel Lawrence Walsh's prosecutorial overreach.



Criticism of Iran-Contra probe



As Walsh recalled in a 1998 book about the investigation, Barr "believed some of our defendants should not have been prosecuted."



"People in this Iran-Contra matter have been prosecuted for the kind of crimes that would not have been criminal or prosecutable by the Department of Justice, applying standards that we have applied for decades to every citizen," Walsh quoted from a December 1992 interview Barr gave.

The second investigation was launched in the final weeks of the Bush presidency, when Barr appointed an independent counsel to investigate whether White House officials had violated the law in connection with searching Bill Clinton's passport files during the presidential campaign. The inquiry concluded in 1995 without charges against any officials.



Barr has spent the past 25 years out of the limelight, working as general counsel for two large telecommunication companies — GTE Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc. — and as a lawyer in the international Kirkland & Ellis firm, based in Chicago.



If confirmed by the Senate, Barr will replace Jeff Sessions, whom Trump ousted last month after repeatedly criticizing him for his recusal from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump blamed the recusal for the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.



Though his views of the Trump presidency are not known, Barr, a registered Republican who has given generously to GOP candidates, has come down on the side of Trump in criticizing the Russia investigation.



After Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, Barr wrote an opinion piece in support of the controversial action. He wrote that Comey "sandbagged" the Justice Department's leadership when he announced the outcome of the FBI investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server in the middle of the 2016 election campaign.

After Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel, Barr expressed concern about the inclusion of several Democratic lawyers on Mueller's team and campaign donations they had made to Democratic candidates.



"In my view, prosecutors who make political contributions are identifying fairly strongly with a political party," Barr told The Washington Post. "I would have liked to see him have more balance on this group."



Republican contributions



Campaign records show that Barr has made generous contributions to Republican candidates in recent years, including $55,000 to the failed presidential campaign of one of Trump's 2016 rivals, Jeb Bush.



Barr has also voiced support for calls by Trump and other Republicans that the Justice Department should investigate matters involving Democrats, including allegations that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton facilitated the sale of an American uranium company to a Russian firm in return for donations to the Clinton Foundation.



He told The New York Times last November that there were more grounds to investigate the Uranium One deal than alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, which is at the heart of the Mueller investigation.



"To the extent it is not pursuing these matters, the department is abdicating its responsibility," Barr told the newspaper.



Some Democrats voiced concern about Barr's independence and views on executive power.

"There is no question William Barr is an experienced lawyer, having previously served as attorney general," Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. "However, there are concerns about his independence, given his expansive views of executive power and partisan statements about pardons, the Mueller investigation and Hillary Clinton."



Supporters of Barr's nomination said the former attorney general's oversight of two previous special counsel investigations underlined his nonpartisanship and his ability to oversee the Mueller investigation without political interference.



"I think both of those cases show that he's a middle-of-the-road guy. He's not going to favor either political side of the aisle," said Hans von Spakovsky, a former federal prosecutor now with the conservative Heritage Foundation, a Washington public policy research group. "I don't think anyone has claimed that either one of those investigations was improperly handled or somehow gave a pass to the individuals being investigated."



Criticisms shared by others



Eric Jaso, a former federal prosecutor who worked on the 1990s Whitewater investigation of real estate investments made by Bill and Hillary Clinton and others, noted that Barr's criticism of the Iran-Contra investigation was widely shared by critics of the probe.



"I don't necessarily think that informs his view of any other independent counsel, including Mr. Mueller," Jaso said.



Von Spakovsky said he hoped Barr would follow through and open an investigation into the Uranium One deal and other matters pressed by Republicans. He also said Democratic concerns that Barr couldn’t oversee the Russia investigation were unfounded.



Some of Trump's frequent critics said Barr might be the best possible candidate they could have hoped for.



Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the liberal-leaning Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank, and editor of Lawfare, a national security blog, tweeted that Barr "knows and values the department's traditions" and that his appointment "would be a very decent outcome."