Trump's Visit to Britain

U.S. President Donald Trump is in Britain for a two-day visit that includes meeting with the royal family, a state dinner and talks with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.
U.S President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania and Britain&#39;s Prince Andrew, second left, places a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior during a tour of Westminster Abbey in central London, June 3, 2019.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, June 3, 2019.
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II stands with President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, left, Britain&#39;s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right, during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace, June 3, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a welcome ceremony with Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Buckingham Palace, June 3, 2019.
