Trump's Visit to Britain
June 03, 2019 10:58 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump is in Britain for a two-day visit that includes meeting with the royal family, a state dinner and talks with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.
1
U.S President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania and Britain's Prince Andrew, second left, places a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior during a tour of Westminster Abbey in central London, June 3, 2019.
2
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, June 3, 2019.
3
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands with President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, left, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right, during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace, June 3, 2017.
4
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a welcome ceremony with Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Buckingham Palace, June 3, 2019.
Trump's Visit to Britain
VOA Connect: Telling America's Story
