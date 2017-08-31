Trump Discusses Qatar With Saudi King

The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with Saudi Arabia's King Salman about a regional dispute over Qatar.

Trump spoke Wednesday by telephone to the Saudi king, telling him a diplomatic resolution to the dispute would fulfill a commitment made when Trump visited the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to maintain a united front against terrorism.

In June, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar over allegations it was funding extremists, a charge Qatar denies.

Trump has tweeted his belief that Qatar is funding terrorists.

The United States is urging the countries involved to reach a diplomatic resolution to the dispute.

The two leaders also reportedly discussed Iran. Both countries agree Iran poses a threat to its region.

The White House adds that the two men "discussed the need to defeat terrorism, cut off terrorist funding, and combat extremist ideology."

King Salman and President Trump also discussed Hurricane Harvey, which has ravaged Texas this week. King Salman offered his condolences to the families of the storm victims.