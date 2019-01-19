Accessibility links

Trump Says a Deal 'Could Very Well Happen' With China

President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON — 

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday progress is being made toward a trade deal with China and denied that he was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese products.

"Things are going very well with China and with trade," he told reporters, adding that he had seen some "false reports" indicating that U.S. tariffs on Chinese products would be lifted.

"If we make a deal certainly we would not have sanctions and if we don't make a deal we will," Trump said. "We've really had a very extraordinary number of meetings and a deal could very
well happen with China. Itâ€™s going well. I would say about as well as it could possibly go."

