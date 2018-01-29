Accessibility links

Trump Says to Address Trade, Immigration in State of the Union Speech

President Donald Trump, accompanied Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (L), answers reporters' questions after participating in Azar's swearing in ceremony at the White House, Jan. 29, 2018.

President Donald Trump said on Monday he will address his proposed immigration overhaul in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday and will seek
Democratic support for it.

Speaking to reporters after a swearing-in ceremony for new Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Trump said his immigration overhaul will have to be bipartisan "because the Republicans don't really have the votes to get it done in any other way."

Trump also said his speech will cover his efforts to lower trade barriers around the world for American exports. "We have to have reciprocal trade. It's not a one-way deal anymore," he said.

