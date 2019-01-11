Accessibility links

Trump Says Changes Coming on High-tech Visas

  • Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on immigration and border security at U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, during a visit to the southern border, Jan. 10, 2019, in McAllen, Texas.

WASHINGTON — 

President Donald Trump says changes are coming in the way that the U.S. handles temporary H1-B visas, which allow American companies to bring high-tech and other skilled workers into the U.S. from abroad.

Trump tweeted Friday that those who hold the temporary H1-B visas can “rest assured” because changes are coming that will bring “both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship.”

Trump says the U.S. wants to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue careers in the U.S. As a candidate, he promised to stop H-1B visas from being used as a “cheap labor program.”

A draft proposal circulated in January to review regulations, find ways to allocate visas more efficiently and ensure that beneficiaries are “the best and the brightest.”

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington.
