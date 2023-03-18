Trump Says He Will Be Arrested Tuesday

Former U.S. president Donald Trump is indicating he will be arrested within days.

Former president Donald Trump, in a message on his Truth Social media platform on Saturday morning, said he will be arrested Tuesday and called on his supporters to “protest.”

He did not give details. It is known that authorities in New York City have been looking at charges against Trump in a so-called hush money case in which a former adult film performer was paid to keep silent about an alleged affair with Trump before he was president.

Media reports say law enforcement has been preparing for security in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump would surrender if he is indicted.