Trump Seeks Death Penalty for Drug Traffickers to Curb US Opioid Abuse

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited plan to combat the opioid addiction crisis on Monday. The plan will include a controversial measure that seeks death penalty for some high-volume traffickers.



Andrew Bremberg, Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council told reporters on Sunday that the death penalty would be sought for trafficking in some opioids, including fentanyl, when appropriate under current law.



It remains unclear how prosecutors could seek the death penalty for traffickers without changing U.S. law. Some legal scholars have said the issue may need to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Besides bolstering law enforcement against smuggling and trafficking, the senior administration official said the plan also seeks to educate Americans about the dangers of opioid abuse through a sizable advertising campaign, and improving the ability to fund treatment through federal government.

Trump has expressed his preference of the “ultimate penalty” for some drug traffickers in recent speeches, but this would be the first time the idea becomes part of an official plan. "Some countries have a very, very tough penalty. The ultimate penalty. And by the way, they have much less of a drug problem than we do. So we're going to have to be very strong on penalties," Trump said earlier this month at a White House opioid summit.

President Trump is scheduled to unveil this plan when he travels to New Hampshire, which has been hit hard by the opioid crisis. This will be his first visit to New Hampshire as president.

The word “opioid” is derived from “opium.” Opioids includes illegal drugs such as heroin or fentanyl, as well as legal prescription painkillers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose killed roughly 64,000 Americans in 2016 alone, more than the number of Americans killed during the entire Vietnam War. About two-thirds of these drug overdose deaths involve an opioid.