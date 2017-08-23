Trump Set to Deliver Speech Before Veterans Group in Nevada

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to issue an appeal for a more unified nation during a speech Wednesday in the western city of Reno.

In prepared remarks to be delivered to the national convention of the American Legion -- a wartime veterans group -- Trump says it is "time to heal the wounds that have divided us, and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us." The president is also expected to say, "We are one people, with one home, and one flag."

The speech comes one day after Trump used a speech in Phoenix, Arizona to lash out at the media again for its coverage of his response to the deadly violence at a recent protest organized by neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump was broadly criticized for blaming both sides for violence, in which 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when a man associated with the white nationalists plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

On Wednesday, the president recapped his Phoenix appearance in a Twitter post with yet another attack against the media.

"Last night in Phoenix I read the things from my statements on Charlottesville that the Fake News Media didn't cover fairly. People got it!," he wrote.



In another tweet Wednesday Trump also assailed Jeff Flake, saying the junior Republican senator from Arizona with whom Trump has had a long-running feud, is not a strong on crime and immigration control. Flake released a new book criticizing Trump, writing "Conservatism has been compromised" by a "stew of celebrity and authoritarianism." Trump appears to have responded by encouraging a primary election challenger to Flake, who is running for reelection next year.



The tone of Trump's speeches have been known to vary greatly over brief periods, as it did when he delivered an address Monday on his long-awaited military strategy in Afghanistan. The speech struck a conciliatory tone, with Trump proclaiming the U.S. must "return to a country that is not at war with itself at home."

A number of progressive protest groups have indicated they would gather to meet Trump when he arrives at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Organizers have emphasized the protests would be peaceful.

After the Reno address, Trump is scheduled to sign legislation that would streamline the process veterans must undergo to appeal claims for disability benefits with the U.S. Veterans Administration. The White House says there are more than 470,000 veterans who are awaiting decisions on their appeals.



