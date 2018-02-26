Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Trump Says Wants to Revive Steel Jobs Even if it Takes Import Tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington.
WASHINGTON — 

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he wants to bring the steel industry back to America even if it means applying tariffs to imports from other countries.

"I want to bring the steel industry back into our country.

If that takes tariffs, let it take tariffs, OK? Maybe it will cost a little bit more, but we'll have jobs," Trump told a meeting at the White House with state governors.

The U.S. Commerce Department has recommended Trump impose curbs on steel and aluminum imports from China and other countries. On Friday, the White House had said Trump has not yet made a final decision on the matter.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG