Trump Met Monday With 4 Supreme Court Candidates

U.S. President Donald Trump says he met Monday with four candidates for the Supreme Court and plans to meet with two to three more as he seeks to nominate a replacement to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Trump told reporters in Washington Monday that the candidates he met with are "incredible people in so many different ways, academically and in every other way."

Last week, Trump said he had narrowed down his list of potential Supreme Court nominees, which he said included two women. The president said he will choose a nominee by July 9.

When asked on Friday if he plans to ask the candidates their views on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling on abortion, Trump said “That's not a question I'll be asking.”



Trump said he thinks the topic is “inappropriate to discuss.”

A new poll Monday shows that 63 percent of American voters agree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, which in 1973 legalized abortion nationwide. Thirty-one percent of Americans disagree with the ruling, according to the Quinnipiac University National Poll.

The survey also found that 50 percent of Americans think the Supreme Court is mainly motivated by politics, while 42 percent think it is primarily motivated by law. The survey was based on telephone answers from 1,020 voters nationwide from June 27 - July 1.



The retirement of Justice Kennedy, the key swing vote on the U.S. Supreme Court, gives President Donald Trump a coveted opportunity make a second appointment to the nation’s highest court.



Trump nominated Justice Neil Gorsuch in January 2017. The U.S. Senate confirmed him in April of that year. The president said last week that he is looking for another justice who closely models Gorsuch, saying he has been an “outstanding” justice for the Supreme Court.