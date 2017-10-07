Trump Surprised Newspaper Published Favorable Article About his Fundraising Abilities

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed surprise that The Washington Post — a newspaper Trump repeatedly has accused of writing inaccurate news stories about him — published a favorable news story about his fundraising prowess.

The Post reported Friday the Republican Party is on the verge of raising more money in small amounts than in more than a decade, thanks to Trump's fundraising appeals to his supporters.

Trump has regularly derided the Post and other U.S. media outlets as purveyors of "Fake News," but he acknowledged Saturday he was pleased with the fundraising account.

"Can't believe I finally got a good story in the @washingtonpost," Trump wrote on Twitter. "It discusses the enthusiasm of "Trump" voters through campaign ....

...contributions. The RNC is taking in far more $'s than the Dems, and much of it by my wonderful small donors. I am working hard for them!"

Citing the nonpartisan Campaign Finance Institute, the report said nearly 60 percent of the $68 million in direct contributions to the Republican National Committee this year through August came in donations of $200 or less. That's nearly twice as much as the Democratic National Committee raised during the same time period, giving Republicans a clear financial advantage as both parties prepare to fight for control of Congress in the 2018 mid-term elections.

Trump's satisfaction with the Post article is in sharp contrast to remarks he made about the newspaper before the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, when he said it must have created fake news sources for a story about Russian meddling that mentioned nine former and current U.S. officials.

"There's no nine people," Trump maintained. "I don't believe there was one or two people."

Trump will help fill RNC coffers even more Saturday night when he attends a Republican fundraiser at the Greensboro, North Carolina, home of Republican mega-donor Louis DeJoy, the former CEO of New Breed Logistics.