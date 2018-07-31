Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Trump Suspends Duty-free Status for Rwanda’s Apparel Exports to US

Map of Rwanda
WASHINGTON — 

U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended Rwanda’s ability to ship apparel products duty-free to the United States due to a trade dispute over Rwanda’s increased tariffs on American used clothing and footwear, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Monday.

The ban, ordered by Trump in a proclamation that followed a 60-day notification period, will maintain Rwanda’s other duty-free benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

“We regret this outcome and hope it is temporary,” Deputy USTR C.J. Mahoney said in a statement. He adding that the move would affect about $1.5 million in annual Rwandan exports, or only about three percent of the country’s total exports to the United States.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG