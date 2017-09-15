Trump Takes Up Offer From 11-Year-Old Boy to Mow White House Lawn

An 11-year-old boy earned a high five from President Donald Trump for mowing the lawn at the White House's Rose Garden.

Trump took up an offer from Frank Giaccio from the Washington suburb of Falls Church, Virginia, to do yard work at the White House on Friday after the boy wrote to Trump saying he had started his own neighborhood lawn care business.



The White House said the boy wrote a letter earlier this year saying he admires the president's business background and said it would be "his honor to mow the White House lawn."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders read the letter to reporters Friday in which Frank offered a variety of services, including weed-whacking.



Frank was diligently pushing the mower in straight rows in the Rose Garden when Trump emerged from the White House to praise him, calling him the "future of the country." The president then invited the boy and his father into the Oval Office.



Frank said he normally charges $8 per lawn, but offered his services to the White House free of charge.



Trump later tweeted: "THANK YOU for doing a GREAT job this morning! @NatlParkService gives you an A+!"

Frank did a round of media appearances Friday, including with Fox Business network before heading to the White House and said the day is "so far, pretty much the best day of my life."