Trump Tells Aides Bannon Is Out

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told senior officials he has decided to dismiss his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who from the beginning of the six-month-old tumultuous administration has been his most controversial adviser.

Bannon, who is credited with helping Trump get elected, had clashed for months with other powerful West Wing figures.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon had mutually agreed that Friday would be Bannon's last day.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House is grateful for Bannon's service.

Bannon, according to The New York Times, insisted the parting of ways was his idea, and he had submitted his resignation to the president 11 days ago in preparation for it to be announced at the start of this week.

The announcement was reportedly delayed, however, in the wake of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia involving white nationalists and associated groups and counter protesters.

Bannon, is the former editor of the far-right website Breitbart News, which has been associated with the so-called "alt-right," which includes groups espousing racism, white nationalism, anti-Semitism and populism.