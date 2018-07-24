Trump Threatens More Tariffs on US Trading Partners

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday to slap tariffs on countries that don't negotiate with the United States in good faith and suggested they are a panacea to global trade issues.

"Tariffs are the greatest!," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great!"

Hours earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Europe won't cave in to Trump's threats.

"No one has an interest in having punitive tariffs, because everyone loses in the end," Maas wrote on Twitter. "Europe will not be threatened by President Trump," he added. "If we cede once, we will often have to deal with such behavior in the future."

Trump’s threats of new tariffs were made hours before he departed the White House for speaking engagements at several events in Kansas City, Missouri.

Trump is due to meet in Washington Wednesday with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, who hopes to prevent a full-blown trade war by convincing Trump to hold off on imposing punitive tariffs on European cars.

EU officials say that while EU taxes collected on auto imports are higher than those applied by the U.S., the U.S. rates for other products, including trucks, are higher. The EU maintains that cutting duties for cars can only be part of a broader trade deal.

The potential car tariffs, which would hurt Germany's thriving automobile industry, come on top of hefty tariffs that Trump has imposed on aluminum and steel imports.

The European Commission has already responded with retaliatory tariffs, but new levies on cars could prompt Europe to take further action.