Trump Threatens Shutown over Border Wall Funding

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to shut down the government later this year if Congress does not approve enough funding for border security, including money to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Last month, Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill that keeps the government open until the end of September.

Speaking at a campaign rally Saturday in Washington Township, Michigan, the president said the Congressional spending bill vote will come up again on September 28, but if it does not include money for the wall he will not sign the bill.

"We need the wall. We're going to have it all," he told the crowd." And again, that wall has started. We got 1.6 billion. We come up again on September 28th and if we don't get border security, we'll have no choice. We'll close down the country because we need border security."

Promising to build the border wall was a major component of Trump's presidential campaign platform.

However, his fellow Republicans would probably not support Trump is he tries to shut down the government before the mid-term elections in November.

But Trump warned the Michigan crowd that "A vote for a Democrat in November is a vote for open borders and crime." He said, "The open border policies of the Democratic Party are not just wrong, they're dangerous and they're in fact deadly."