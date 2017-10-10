Trump Suggests He'd Beat Top Diplomat Tillerson on an IQ Test

U.S. President Donald Trump is suggesting he would beat Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an IQ test competition after reports that the country's top diplomat called him a "moron."

"I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win," Trump said in an interview Forbes magazine published Tuesday.

Recent reports said Tillerson uttered a profane description of Trump's intelligence at a Pentagon meeting several months ago. In recent days, Tillerson has reaffirmed his commitment to Trump, but has not denied that he made the comment.

"I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that," Tillerson said last week as news of his remark surfaced. "I'm just not going to be part of this effort to divide this administration."

Tillerson has distanced himself from some of Trump's foreign policy statements, most notably the president's taunts against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and whether the U.S. should negotiate with Pyongyang to curb its nuclear weapons development.

"I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," Trump said last week in a Twitter comment. "Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!"

NBC News said Tillerson considered resigning over foreign policy disagreements with Trump, but the U.S. leader dismissed the report, calling it "Fake News put out by @NBCNews. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me."

Whatever the state of their discord, Trump is meeting face to face with Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Tuesday at a White House lunch.

Trump fired more one more barbed comment Tuesday at another key U.S. foreign affairs figure, Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who said in a New York Times interview Sunday that he sees Trump as treating his role as the U.S. leader like a reality television show with threats toward other countries that could put the United States "on the path to World War Three."

"The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with!" Trump said.

Corker told the newspaper, "I don't think he appreciates that when the president of the United States speaks and says the things that he does, the impact that it has around the world, especially in the region that he's addressing."

Trump, in an earlier tweet Sunday, said Corker, who has announced his retirement after the 2018 election, did not have the "guts" to run for a third six-year term in the Senate.

Corker quickly responded on Twitter, "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning."