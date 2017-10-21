Trump to Authorize Release of Classified JFK Assassination Documents

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday he will authorize the release of classified documents that may provide more information about the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened," Trump said on Twitter.

The last batch of classified files were scheduled to be publicly disclosed by October 26 if the president did not intervene before then, as mandated by the 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act.

The law ordered the release of all assassination documents within 25 years unless the president determined that doing so would damage foreign relations, military operations, intelligence or law enforcement.

There are more than 3,000 papers that have never been seen by the public, and about 30,000 others that were released previously with redactions.

Many Kennedy scholars believe the unreleased documents may provide details about Lee Harvey Oswald's trip to Mexico City weeks before he assassinated Kennedy, including visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies.

Oswald told investigators he visited the embassies to get visas so he could enter the Soviet Union and Cuba, according to an investigative body known as the Warren Commission.

Earlier this week, Republican political consultant and Trump confidant Roger Stone told radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that he urged Trump to release all of the remaining undisclosed files.