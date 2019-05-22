Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Trump to Democrats: Pass Trade Deal, Then Infrastructure

  • Associated Press
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks with reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump about infrastructure, at the White House, April 30, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — 

President Donald Trump is telling Democratic leaders that he believes Congress should first pass a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico before taking up a bill to boost the nation’s infrastructure.

The president made his request in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer before a White House meeting Wednesday.

The Democratic leaders and Trump are aiming for a $2 trillion bill to address roads, bridges and other priorities.

Trump says he remains committed to passing a bill, but he wants Pelosi and Schumer to spell out their priorities and how much money they would provide to each. He says Democrats have “expressed a wide-range of priorities, and it is unclear which ones have your support.”

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG