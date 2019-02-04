Trump to Name Acting Head David Bernhardt as Interior Secretary     

President Donald Trump announced Monday he is nominating Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to head the department.

"David has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived and we look forward to having his nomination officially confirmed," Trump tweeted.

Bernhardt worked in the Interior Department under former President George W. Bush when he left to become a lawyer and lobbyist for several oil-and gas-firms — something that could raise questions by Democrats and environmental groups.

Republicans say his lobbying experience has given him valuable expertise in government regulation.

If the Senate confirms his nomination, Bernhardt would replace Ryan Zinke, who resigned as Interior Secretary in December over ethics concerns.