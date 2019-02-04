Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Trump to Name Acting Head David Bernhardt as Interior Secretary     

  • VOA News
FILE - U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt waits to speak during the annual state of Colorado energy luncheon sponsored by the Colorado Petroleum council, July 26, 2018, in Denver.

President Donald Trump announced Monday he is nominating Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to head the department.

"David has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived and we look forward to having his nomination officially confirmed," Trump tweeted.

Bernhardt worked in the Interior Department under former President George W. Bush when he left to become a lawyer and lobbyist for several oil-and gas-firms — something that could raise questions by Democrats and environmental groups.

Republicans say his lobbying experience has given him valuable expertise in government regulation.

If the Senate confirms his nomination, Bernhardt would replace Ryan Zinke, who resigned as Interior Secretary in December over ethics concerns.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG