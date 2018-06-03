Trump to Nominate Michael Pack as Next BBG CEO

President Donald Trump plans to nominate conservative filmmaker and documentarian Michael Pack as the next head of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the White House says.

The BBG is the federal agency that oversees Voice of America, along with other congressionally-funded broadcast entities.

Pack is the president of Manifold Productions, an independent film and television production company.

Pack has an extensive background in media, including as senior vice president of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, publisher of the Claremont Review of Books, and as director of Worldnet, the film and television service of the former U.S. Information Agency.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Pack would succeed John Lansing as BBG chief executive officer. The term would be for three years.





