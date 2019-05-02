Accessibility links

Trump to Present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods Next Week

  • Associated Press
FILE - Tiger Woods wears his green jacket and holds his trophy after winning the 2019 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2019.

President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held Monday in the Rose Garden.

Woods overcame personal and professional adversity to win his fifth Masters title last month. Trump tweeted after the tournament that he had congratulated Woods and informed him that he would be receiving the medal because of his "incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE."

It's the nation's highest honor for a civilian and presidents have wide discretion over whom to award it.

Trump is an avid golfer who played with Woods at Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida, in February. Trump also watched the Masters from his Virginia golf club.

