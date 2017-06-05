Trump to Propose Privatizing US Air Traffic Control

President Donald Trump is set to propose Monday privatizing the nation's air traffic control system as part of a week of events focusing on infrastructure.

Air traffic control currently falls under the operations of the Federal Aviation Administration. Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economic adviser, told reporters ahead of Monday's announcement that privatization would help reduce travel times and fuel costs.

Later in the week, Trump is scheduled to travel to the state of Ohio to discuss improvements to levees, dams and locks that are key to agriculture shipping.

There is also a planned meeting with a group of governors and mayors to discuss their plans, and the president is due to visit the Department of Transportation on Friday to talk about regulatory reforms related to roads and rail.

"It doesn't matter who you are, whether you are a farmer in the Midwest, or a mother driving your kids to and from school, or a worker or a college kid flying back and forth to school, you're affected by infrastructure," Cohn said.

Trump during his campaign for president called for a $1 trillion program to fix up the nation's infrastructure. His budget proposal issued last month included $200 billion for infrastructure that the administration hopes will lead to other investments. The White House has also discussed incentivizing local governments to sell existing infrastructure to private firms.

Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat representing Hawaii, says that approach is "literally the opposite of an infrastructure plan" and is "dead on arrival."

Rep. Rick Larsen, the ranking Democrat on the House aviation subcommittee, called the proposal to privatize air traffic control "another idea worth killing."

"Congress will have much to say about this," Larsen wrote on Twitter.