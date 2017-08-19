Trump to Skip Ceremony Celebrating Artists' Lifetime Achievements

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will not attend an annual ceremony at Washington's Kennedy Center honoring the lifetime achievements of select artists to avoid distraction, a White House statement said.

"The president and first lady have decided not to participate in this year's activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction," the White House said.

The Saturday announcement came after two of the five honorees, singer Lionel Richie and dancer Carmen de Lavallade, said they would boycott the traditional White House reception that is held in conjunction with the ceremony.

The 86-year-old de Lavallade issued a statement Thursday announcing her decision.

"In light of the socially divisive and morally caustic narrative that our current leadership is choosing to engage in, and in keeping with the principles that I and so many others have fought for, I will be declining the invitation to attend the reception at the White House," she said.

In addition to Richie and de Lavallade, singer Gloria Esfefan, rapper LL Cool J, and TV writer Normal Lear will be celebrated for their lifetime contributions to the arts at the December 3 ceremony.

The White House announcement comes just days after members of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities resigned in protest of Trump's controversial remarks this week following last Saturday's violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The latest developments are indicative of Trump's contentious relationship with the arts world. After his election, Trump had a difficult time finding entertainers to perform at his inaugural gala in January.