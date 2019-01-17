Trump to Unveil Space-Based Missile Defense Strategy

U.S. President Donald Trump will unveil a new strategy Thursday for a space-based missile defense system, the White House has announced.

Trump will disclose details of what's known as the Missile Defense Review at the Pentagon just outside Washington.

The review concludes the U.S. military must expand and enhance its space-based defense technologies to counter sophisticated weapons systems developed by Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

A senior administration official told reporters Wednesday the strategy calls for the placement of sensors in space to more quickly respond to enemy missile launches and for the consideration of placing interceptors in space.

The official said the administration believes the development of space-based defense systems is the next logical step to stay ahead of foreign threats.

Any development of defense systems in space would compete with other U.S. military priorities, including a new generation of nuclear weapons for which billions of additional dollars have been allocated.