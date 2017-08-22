Trump to Visit Border Facility in Arizona

President Donald Trump plans to visit border patrol facilities near the frontier with Mexico in the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona.



The trip Tuesday to Yuma comes as the president has struggled to obtain Congressional approval to fund his long-promised additions to the border wall that already exists in some parts of the U.S. southwest.



Trump is expected to tour a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility to see equipment used for surveillance and detection of border crossings, and hold a closed-door briefing with local staff.



Early Tuesday, officials from the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees border protection and immigration enforcement, highlighted Yuma’s success in reducing the number of crossings in recent years.

But fencing and walls are not enough, one DHS official said hours before Trump’s planned visit. Like DHS colleagues who have testified before Congress, he pointed to the need for improved technology, intelligence and infrastructure, like roads to access parts of the border, as well as additional agents, to bolster border security.

The president and his administration have, since January, pushed for aggressive changes to the country’s immigration and deportation system, some more successful than others.



Border wall

The proposed border wall, aimed at preventing illegal immigration to the United States, was one of Trump's major 2016 campaign promises. His vow that Mexico would pay for the wall, which the Mexican government has insisted it will not do, has strained relations between the two neighbors.



Trump has since said he will find a way for Mexico to repay the United States for construction of the wall, but Congress would need to fund it first.



The government remains in the prototype stage for additional sections of the border wall, a process that began after Trump issued two executive orders related to immigration and enforcement in January.

Trump will be joined Tuesday by immigration officials from his administration, according to the White House. They include White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who until recently was DHS Secretary, as well as by Acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke, Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan, and Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.

Some information for this report came from Reuters