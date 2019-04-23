Trump to Visit Britain, France in June

U.S. President Donald Trump is making a state visit in June to Britain, where he will meet with Queen Elizabeth as well as Prime Minister Theresa May.

A White House statement says the president and first lady Melania Trump "accepted the invitation of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to visit the United Kingdom from June 3 to 5." It said the visit will "reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship" between the United States and Britain.

While in Britain, the Trumps will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion by Allied forces that helped defeat the Nazis in World War II.

After the state visit, they will attend a D-Day anniversary commemoration when they travel to Normandy, France, on June 6, according to the White House, which said President Trump will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during the trip.

On D-Day, Allied troops parachuted or waded onto the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, in what was the largest sea assault in military history. Although about 4,500 died by the end of the day, the operation eventually led to an Allied victory across Europe.