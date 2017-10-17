Trump Hosts Greek PM for Talks on Military, Energy and Economy

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Tuesday at the White House with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for talks that are expected to focus on military cooperation, energy security and economic investment.

A White House statement issued earlier this month said the two leaders will seek to "enhance our partnership and demonstrate our shared commitment to enduring democratic values that are so important to securing peace and prosperity around the world."

Trump's talks with the key ally come as U.S. relations with Turkey have become increasingly strained, contributing to more instability in the region.

The two leaders are expected to take questions from reporters following their meeting, raising the possibility Tsipras' could be asked about his previous comments about Trump.

During a March 2016 speech, Tsipras criticized Trump's Republican nomination for the presidency.

"What this nomination marks, the ideas it represents, the appeal it reaches and the threat to become even president — I hope we will not face this evil," the Greek prime minister said.

When then-U.S. president Barack Obama visited Athens last November, Tsipras was more conciliatory toward Trump.

"I know very little of Donald Trump. I got to know his aggressive manner and the manner in which he defended some unconventional points of view during the election period," Tsipras said.

Since Tsipras took office in 2015, Greece's economy has stabilized to some extent while relations with its neighbor, Turkey, have become more unstable.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to consolidate power amid deteriorating relations with Washington. A U.S. consular staff member was arrested last week in Istanbul, prompting the Trump administration to freeze non-immigrant visa services provided to Turkish citizens.