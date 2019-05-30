Accessibility links

Trump: US to Hit Goods from Mexico with Tariffs over 'Illegal Migrants'

  • Agence France-Presse
FILE - A woman and children are ushered into cars by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing illegally over the border wall into San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, Dec. 9, 2018.

Washington will impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods from Mexico starting June 10, a measure that will last until "illegal migrants" stop coming through the country into the U.S., President Donald Trump said Thursday.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP," Trump tweeted.

"The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed," he wrote.

