Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Trump: 'Very Disappointed' if North Korea Resumes Nuclear Testing

  • VOA News
FILE - A North Korean long-range rocket is launched into the air at the Sohae rocket launch site, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo Feb. 7, 2016.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be "very disappointed" if North Korea is resuming nuclear testing after his recent meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump made the comments to reporters Friday as he prepared to travel to Alabama to view tornado damage. He said he has greatly improved U.S. relations with North Korea during his time in office.

"Look, when I came in," he said, "under the Obama administration, North Korea was a disaster. You were going to war, folks, whether you know it or not … I inherited a mess."

FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he and U.S. President Donald Trump sit down before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019.
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he and U.S. President Donald Trump sit down before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019.

He continued, "Right now you have no testing, you have no nothing. Let's see what happens, but I would be very disappointed if I saw testing."

North Korean state media said for the first time on Friday that the summit made no advances and its people were blaming the U.S. for the lack of an agreement.

Trump and Kim met last week in Vietnam in a summit meant to reach an agreement on North Korean denuclearization. But the meeting broke down over an impasse regarding how many sites North Korea would shut down.

Following the summit, South Korean newspapers reported there was evidence of new activity at the Sohae long-range rocket site, a site Kim agreed last year to shut down as part of confidence-building measures with the United States.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG