Trump Visits Arlington National Cemetery Before Memorial Day

  • Associated Press
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Arlington National Cemetery, May 23, 2019, for the annual Flags In ceremony ahead of Memorial Day, in Arlington, Va.

WASHINGTON — 

President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, a few days before Memorial Day, to pay tribute to those who died in service to the United States.

The president quietly traveled across the Potomac River to pay his respects at the hallowed burial ground. Presidents typically lay a wreath and deliver remarks at the cemetery on the holiday, but Trump will be in Japan on Monday, which is Memorial Day.

First lady Melania Trump accompanied the president to the cemetery.

