Trump Wants NASA Out of Space Station by 2025, Businesses In

  • Associated Press
In his image released by NASA, acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot discusses the fiscal year 2019 budget proposal during a State of NASA address Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — 

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025, and private businesses running the place instead.

Under President Donald Trump's 2019 proposed budget released Monday, U.S. government funding for the space station would end by 2025. The government would set aside $150 million to encourage commercial development.

Many space experts are expressing concern. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat who rocketed into orbit in 1986, said "turning off the lights and walking away from our sole outpost in space" makes no sense.

NASA has spent close to $100 billion on the orbiting outpost since the 1990s.

Altogether, the budget seeks to increase NASA's budget slightly to $19.6 billion.

