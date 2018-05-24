Trump Weighing Tariff on Auto Imports

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a plan to impose a steep tariff on imported vehicles on the ground of national security, according to news reports Wednesday.

“There will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers. After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday.

The White House is weighing whether to ask Congress to investigate if he can impose a 25 percent tariff on imported automobiles under Section 232 of trade law.

Trump has used the provision to levy tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

Trump has pledged to revive American manufacturing and earlier this year criticized European auto imports and tariffs.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in the auto industry, said the plan to retaliate most likely would face significant opposition from trading partners and auto dealers that sell imports.

It also is unlikely to pass muster with the World Trade Organization.

The top five auto importers are key U.S. allies: Mexico, Canada, the European Union, Japan and South Korea.