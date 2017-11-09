Trump Says Excellent Progress Being Made in His Talks With Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump says excellent progress is being made in his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping following earlier comments in which the U.S. leader said he intended to press Beijing to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

“I believe there is a solution to that, as you do,” Trump told Xi during an extended bilateral meeting Thursday morning in the Chinese capital.

Later, while he and Xi spoke to a meeting of business leaders, Trump said, “I thank President Xi for his recent efforts to restrict trade with North Korea and cut off banking ties. China can fix this problem easily and quickly.”

​Trade talks

The talks between Trump and Xi are also dealing with trade, a touchy subject since Trump has long complained about the trade deficit between China and the United States.

For the first 10 months of the year, China’s trade surplus with the U.S. was $223 billion according to recent data released by China’s General Administration of Customs.

Trump said the U.S. trade deficit with China is, “shockingly hundreds of billions of dollars” annually. “Past administrations allowed it to get so far out of kilter. But I don’t blame China. I give China great credit,” Trump said.

President Xi said there is a wider and prosperous future for U.S.-China cooperation on trade. He added that $250 billion worth of business deals are being signed during President Trump’s visit to China and that, “Chinese investment in the United States is rising rapidly.”

The United States and China, respectively, have the world’s largest economies and most powerful militaries.

​Welcome to Beijing

The two leaders walked side by side on a red carpet at a welcoming ceremony early Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The U.S. and Chinese national anthems were played by a military band and ceremonial cannon fire from Tiananmen Square saluted Trump. A crowd of jumping and gleeful school children waved American and Chinese flags.

It is the first visit by Trump to China, which is North Korea’s closest and only remaining significant ally. The U.S. president is expected to request China expel North Korean workers from the country and eliminate some of its other significant remaining dealings with Pyongyang.

Business deals

The Trump administration is showcasing several business deals signed during the China trip, including a deal for China’s biggest online retailer to buy $1.2 billion of American beef and pork.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said such business deals “are a good example” of how the United States “can productively build up our bilateral trade.”

Trump is also to meet Thursday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, whose position is similar to that of a prime minister.

Trump and his wife, Melania, were received with great pageantry on their arrival to China. The Trumps were also treated to a private visit to the Forbidden City, China’s ancient imperial palace. They also viewed an outdoor opera featuring costumes, music and martial arts.

After touring the Forbidden City, Trump told reporters, “We’re having a great time.”

​South Korea

The U.S. president arrived in Beijing a day after delivering a speech in Seoul, South Korea, in which he called on other nations to unite and “isolate the brutal regime of North Korea,” Trump said in his speech. “You cannot support, you cannot supply, you cannot accept,” he added.

In that speech to South Korea’s National Assembly, Trump had a forceful message for Pyongyang. He called on leader Kim Jong Un to give up all his nuclear weapons for a chance to step on to “a better path.”

Trump warned the North, “Do not underestimate us and do not try us. We will defend our common security, our shared prosperity and our sacred liberty.”

Backing the president’s words was the presence of three U.S. aircraft carrier strike groups and nuclear submarines, which the president said “are appropriately positioned” near the Korean peninsula.

‘Total failure’

The U.S president referred to North Korea as “a total failure,” and a “twisted regime” ruled by a cult and a tyrant who enslaves his peoplea characterization certain to provoke a harsh rhetorical reply from Pyongyang.

“The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens it with nuclear devastation,” said Trump in his speech. “All responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Koreato deny it any form of support.”

The U.S. leader had effusive praise for South Korea, contrasting its economic success with the dark situation in the North.

“The more successful South Korea becomes, the more decisively you discredit the dark fantasy at the heart of the Kim regime,” said the U.S. president.

The speech ended on a hopeful note, which is the Korean dream: the peaceful reunification of the peninsula. But with Kim’s weapons of mass destruction posing a greater threat, Trump warned, “the longer we wait, the greater the danger grows and the few the options become.”

President Trump generally took a more optimistic view of diplomacy during his visit to Seoul, which included meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. He said progress has been made to diffuse heightened tensions in the region, a striking departure from the tone of his tweets in recent weeks suggesting talks with Pyongyang to resolve the nuclear crisis were “a waste of time.”

Speaking on Air Force One on the approach to Beijing Wednesday, a senior White House official said President Trump and the South Korean leader had reaffirmed their commitment for a coordinated global pressure campaign to bring North Korea back to “authentic denuclearization talks,” while also remaining committed to use a “full range of military capabilities” to defend South Korea and Japan.

“Authentic” talks, the U.S. official said, would be without preconditions and would entail North Korea agreeing to “reduce the threat, end provocations, and move toward sincere steps to ultimately denuclearize.”Preconditions like refusing to put nuclear weapons on the table, the official said, “is a non-starter” for the United States. The U.S. also maintains that any agreement would need to include verification of denuclearization efforts -- a key sticking point in multi-nation negotiations that have been attempted in the past.

In a statement issued separately, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump would also make a determination on whether the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism before the end of his visit to China.

It is likely President Trump will continue to send out tweets while in China, despite a Chinese block on Twitter. Thanks to communications gear aboard Air Force One, the official said “The president will tweet whatever he wants.”

VOA's Bill Ide and Marissa Melton contributed to this report.