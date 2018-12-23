Accessibility links

Tsunami Strikes Indonesia's Sunda Strait

A tsunami, likely caused by an erupting volcano, struck Indonesia's Sunda Strait, Dec. 22, 2018, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds more.
A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital in Carita, Dec. 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami Saturday following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano.
A damaged vehicle is seen amid wreckage from buildings along Carita beach, Dec. 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami Saturday following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano.
A soldier examines a local resident who was injured following a tsunami that hit at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018.
Bodies of victims recovered along Carita beach are placed in body bags, Dec. 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami Saturday following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano.
