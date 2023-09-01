Tuition Discounts on the Rise, but Are They Going to Neediest Applicants?

U.S. colleges often slash thousands of dollars off the "sticker price" to entice students to enroll. The more options a student has, the bigger the discount a college needs to offer. However, the savings have disproportionately gone to white and Asian applicants.

"Put merit in quotation marks," says one admissions official. "It’s not really about rewarding students for their wonderful performance in high school, as much as it is trying to change that student’s enrollment decision."

Read more from Jill Barshay in The Hechinger Report. (July 2023)