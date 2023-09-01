Student Union
Tuition Discounts on the Rise, but Are They Going to Neediest Applicants?
U.S. colleges often slash thousands of dollars off the "sticker price" to entice students to enroll. The more options a student has, the bigger the discount a college needs to offer. However, the savings have disproportionately gone to white and Asian applicants.
"Put merit in quotation marks," says one admissions official. "It’s not really about rewarding students for their wonderful performance in high school, as much as it is trying to change that student’s enrollment decision."
Read more from Jill Barshay in The Hechinger Report. (July 2023)
Indonesia Student Hopes Harvard Research Helps Her Home Country
A doctoral student from Indonesia studying community well-being at Harvard University hopes to use her research to aid her country.
Fairuziana, who uses a single name, is studying emotion regulation in youth mental health interventions in low- and middle-income countries. Eventually, she'd like to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety in psychosis in youth.
Read the full story at UNews. (July 2023)
Scholarships for International Students Wanting Master's Degrees in the US
Keystone Masterstudies, which specializes in student recruitment, higher education marketing and enrollment management, has a roundup of scholarships for international students seeking a master's degree in the United States.
They include university scholarships, scholarships funded by governmental bodies and external organizations, and major-specific scholarships. Get the full list here. (July 2023)
Race-Based Affirmative Action Is Over; Legacy Admissions Might Be Next
The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled as unconstitutional affirmative action — the practice of giving underrepresented racial groups a leg up in admissions.
Now Wesleyan University, a prestigious liberal arts school in Connecticut, is voluntarily getting rid of legacy admissions, which give an advantage to people whose relatives previously attended the college.
Many schools are now facing lawsuits over legacy admissions, including Harvard. At a few schools, including Cornell and Dartmouth, legacy students outnumber Black students, a survey found.
Kate Perez of USA Today has more. (July 2023)
Could America’s AI Industry Exist Without International Students? Probably Not
According to new research from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), 42% of major AI companies in the United States have a founder who came to the U.S. as an international student.
Furthermore, nearly 4 out of 5 of these companies were founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants. And of all the graduate students in the U.S. studying AI-related fields, 70% come from another country.
Keeping international students in the U.S. after graduation is “essential for U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence,” the study concludes.
Stuart Anderson, the executive director of NFAP, summarizes his findings in Forbes. (July 2023)