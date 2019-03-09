Tunisia's Health Minister Resigns After 11 Babies Die in Hospital 

Tunisian Health Minister Abdel-Raouf El-Sherif resigned Saturday after 11 babies mysteriously died within 24 hours in a hospital in the capital, state news agency TAP said.

The health ministry and state prosecutors began investigations into the babies' deaths, which most likely were caused by a blood infection, the ministry said.

Tunisians have complained about a decline in state services since the overthrow of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, which brought a democratic transition but also threw the country into an economic crisis.

Government critics say the public sector is rife with corruption.