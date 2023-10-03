Turkey Detains Dozens Following Ankara Attack

Turkey said Tuesday it detained at least 67 people suspected of having links to a Kurdish militant group.

Interior Minister Yerlikaya said authorities carried out raids in 16 provinces.

The sweeps targeting alleged members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, came days after the group claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack in Ankara that injured two police officers.

Turkey launched airstrikes hours later against PKK sites in northern Iraq, where the group is based.

The PKK, which is designated as a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters