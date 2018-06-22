Turkey Detains 14 IS Suspects Before Elections

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency says authorities have arrested 14 suspected Islamic State members who were preparing an attack on this weekend’s elections.

The agency says the 14 foreign nationals were detained Friday morning, in simultaneous raids on their residences in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

It was not immediately clear what materials were seized in the raids.

Turks vote Sunday in presidential and parliamentary elections that will trigger a change to a powerful presidential system.

Islamic State has conducted a number of attacks in Turkey in recent years, including a New Year’s massacre on a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 in which 39 people were killed.