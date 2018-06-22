Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Turkey Detains 14 IS Suspects Before Elections

  • VOA News
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), wave flags during an election rally in Izmir, Turkey, June 21, 2018.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency says authorities have arrested 14 suspected Islamic State members who were preparing an attack on this weekend’s elections.

The agency says the 14 foreign nationals were detained Friday morning, in simultaneous raids on their residences in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

It was not immediately clear what materials were seized in the raids.

Turks vote Sunday in presidential and parliamentary elections that will trigger a change to a powerful presidential system.

Islamic State has conducted a number of attacks in Turkey in recent years, including a New Year’s massacre on a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 in which 39 people were killed.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG