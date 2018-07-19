Turkey Ends State of Emergency

A state of emergency imposed in Turkey following the failed 2016 coup to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expired.

The end of the decree, which came in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning, marked a pledge made by President Erdogan during his successful re-election bid last month.

More than 75,000 people have been detained under the emergency decree and more than 100,000 others have been dismissed from their government jobs for alleged links to followers of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara blames for the failed coup, as well as Kurdish militant groups.

Turkish lawmakers began debating legislation Thursday that will allow authorities to continue to dismiss civil servants for three years, ban public gatherings after daylight and allow authorities to hold suspects in custody without charge for up to 12 days.

A vote is expected to be held on the bill next week.