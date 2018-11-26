Military Helicopter Crashes In Turkey, 4 Soldiers Killed

Turkish officials say a military helicopter has crashed in a residential neighborhood in Istanbul, killing four of the five soldiers on board. Authorities say the remaining soldier was taken to a hospital.

Anadolu, the state news agency, says the helicopter was on a training flight Monday when it hit the roof of a building and crashed in between apartment blocks in Istanbul's Sancaktepe neighborhood, on the Asian side of the city.

Governor Ali Yerlikaya told Anadolu that "an inspection into the cause of the incident has been started."