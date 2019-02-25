Accessibility links

Turkey Renews Criticism of China Over Uighur Minority

  • Associated Press
FILE - A child from the Uighur community living in Turkey, who is wearing a mask in the colors of the flag which ethnic Uighurs call East Turkestan and with a painted hand with the colors of China's flag, participates in a protest in Istanbul, Nov. 6, 2018.

GENEVA — 

Turkey has renewed its unusual criticism of China’s treatment of its Muslim minority group, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calling on the country to make a distinction “between terrorists and innocent people.”

In an address to a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting on Monday, Cavusoglu said Turkey recognized “China’s right to combat terrorism,” but urged the country to respect freedom of religion and to safeguard Uighurs’ and other Muslims’ cultural identities.

FILE - Several hundred Uighurs living in Turkey, carrying Turkish flags and flags of what ethnic Uighurs call East Turkestan, protest alleged oppression by the Chinese government to Muslim Uighurs in far-western Xinjiang province, in Ankara, Turkey, Feb. 5, 2018.
Turkish-Chinese Tensions Escalate Over Uighurs

Turkey, which shares cultural and religious ties with the Uighurs, has been the only majority Muslim country to criticize Beijing over a wide-ranging crackdown of religion and minority languages. The Foreign Ministry called China’s treatment of Uighurs “a great cause of shame for humanity.”

Cavusoglu in his speech also criticized Israel, saying human rights violations against Palestinians have “reached an alarming level.”

Uighur Woman Recalls Journey from Chinese Camp to US
Uighur Woman Recalls Journey from Chinese Camp to US

